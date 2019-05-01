|
Will Ernest Brady, 84, of Augusta, Ga., and formerly of Summertown, Ga., died Thursday, April 26, 2019 at the Charlie Norwood Veterans Hospital in Augusta, Ga.
He was born in Summertown, Ga., and was a veteran, having served in the US Army.
He was the son of the late Hubert Leonard Brady, Sr., and Mary Lillian Deas Brady, and the devoted nephew of his uncle, Tom "Uncle Tom" Brady, of Summertown, Ga.
He was a Graduate of Swainsboro High SChool, Abraham Baldwin College, and received a Masters Degree from Mississippi State University. While serving in the US Army, he was assigned to the US Air Force and US Navy, and also served aboard the USNS Wyaman, doing Oceanographic Research. He had also taught Physics and Calculus at the University of California in San Diego, California. He served from 1978 - 1985 in Saudi Arabia and Iran, as Manager of the Electrical Base Operations.
He retired from the Savannah River Site, where he taught Electrical Safety Procedures, in Aiken, SC.
He was a member and Past Master of Richmond Lodge # 412, F. & A.M's, in Hephzibah, Ga; the Scottish Rite Consistory - Valley of Augusta, the York Rite Commandery, Alee Shrine Temple in Savannah, Ga., and Joppa Temple in Gulfport, Mississippi.
He was a member of the Summertown Baptist Church in Summertown, Ga.
He is survived by a sister, Mrs. Betty Brady Moody of Jesup, Ga, a friend, Matthew C. Keatley, of California, and a number of nieces and nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.
Graveside Services will be held 2pm Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Summertown United Methodist Church Cemetery, on Highway 56, in Summertown, Ga; with Masonic and Military Honors by the United States Army.
Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel, of Savannah, Ga., 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive Savannah, GA 31406 (912)927-1999. www.bakermccullough.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 1, 2019