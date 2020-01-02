|
Willard Ellington Jr.
Martinez, Georgia—Mr. Willard "Skip" Ellington, Jr. ;(66), entered eternal rest on December 27th, 2019.
Mr. Ellington, a long-time resident of Martinez, Georgia was born on November 5, 1953 in Pahokee, Florida to the late Willard Ellington and Naomi Holmes, Ellington, Young.
He received his early childhood education in Pahokee Florida and Skip was a 1970 graduate of Pahokee High School. After graduating from high school, he worked for Southern Bell Communications and later joined the US Army. During his tour of duty and after service he attended several colleges and received a master's degree from Southern Wesleyan University.
He was a retired 20-year US Army Veteran and a 25-year employee for Southern Bell Communication which later became Bellsouth and AT&T and retired as Manger-Network Services from AT&T.
He was a Master Mason a 32 Degree Shriner, a member of AT&T's Veterans Association, a member of AT& T 's African American Employee Resource Group-Community Network, Bellsouth Pioneer and DAV member Of Chapter The-Pinkerton-WILLIAMS #18.
On September 16, 1978, Skip his nickname exchanged wedding vows with Julia. Julia was his eternal soulmate and best friend. To this union two children were born, name Eric and Kyle. He was soft spoken, kind -hearted person who was a devoted family man. He enjoyed working in the yard, boating, fishing, drag racing, and playing golf with his sons.
Survivors include his loving, devoted and caring wife of (41) years, Julia M. Ellington. Eldest son, Eric N. Ellington (Lisa, daughter-in-law) and Grandchild, Raven J. His youngest son, Kyle D. Ellington. Both reside in Sacramento, California. Skip has two older daughters Vanessa L Freeman- Smith and grand and great- children and Terricita (Ibrahim, son- in - law) Habib and grand and great- children. Six brothers: Wayne(Iris ) Ellington, Royal Palm Beach, Florida; Kelvin (Sambrianna)Ellington, Lake Worth, Florida, Christopher Ellington, West Palm Beach, Florida, Douglas ( Rosalyn) Ellington, Lake Park, Florida , William ( Roxanne) Young, Jupiter, Florida, Samuel (Christy)Young, Florida and four sisters: Sylvia(Richard) Hunter, Dublin, Georgia, Shelia McDonald, West Palm Beach, Florida, Deloris (Jetfert) McKinney, Jupiter, Florida, and Vickie (Delroy) Blake, West Palm Beach, Florida, and one surviving Aunt Annie Barnes , Ft Davis, Alabama and one surviving Uncle James Holmes, New Jersey and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
For internment, a private funeral with Military Honors will be held at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, Florida for Veterans.
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/05/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 5, 2020