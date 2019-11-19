|
|
Willard "Will" Manders
East Point, GA—Funeral Services for Mr. Willard "Will" Manders, 70, who entered into rest November 17, 2019 will be conducted Friday morning at 11 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel, Rev. Norman Bell and Rev. Cameron Bell officiating. Interment will follow in Westover Memorial Park.
Mr. Manders was a native of North Augusta and longtime resident of East Point, GA. He was a 1967 graduate of North Augusta High School. Mr. Manders was an active member of St. John's Episcopal Church in College Park, GA. He worked as an insulator at many nuclear power plants around the United States and was the owner of an antique business for any years in Fairburn, GA. Mr. Manders was preceded in death by his parents, John and Martha Manders.
Survivors include one sister, Shirley (Jesse) Goldman, North Augusta; two brothers, John (Nancy) Manders, Wilmington, GA and Joseph Manders, Boca Raton, FL; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great, nephews. He is also survived by his business and life partners, Millard Patton and Tommy Tatum.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Schultz, David Manders, Andy Manders, Jeremy Goldman, Jamie Manders and Kyle Goldman.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 5 until 8.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 20, 2019