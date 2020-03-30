|
Willard Ostell Askew
Thomson, Georgia—Mr. Willard Ostell Askew, Sr., 80, of Honeysuckle Lane, Thomson, GA went to be with his Lord on March 29, 2020.
Willard was born in Sparta, GA to the late Ostell Askew and the late Gladys Raley Askew. He grew up on a cotton farm in Hancock County and graduated from Sparta High School where he was very active playing football, baseball and basketball. Following graduation, he served four years in the U. S. Air Force. He studied at Northwestern University Traffic Institute and received a degree in Traffic Police Administration. He received an Associates degree from DeKalb Community College, as well as a Bachelor of Science degree from Georgia State University and was a gradute of the prestigious FBI National Academy in Quantico, VA. Willard made his career with the Georgia State Patrol and retired as the Post Commander in Thomson in 1995 with 33 years of service. Shortly after his retirement he served as the Chief of Police for the City of Harlem.
He and his wife enjoyed camping and spent several years traveling the United States. They visited every state except Hawaii. Willard was a member of Thomson First United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ray Askew.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 50 years, Janice Johnston Askew; sons, Charles Swint of N. Augusta, Willard "Butch" Askew (Renee); daughter, Jan Phelps (Steve) all of Thomson; brothers, Dr. Danny Askew (Lynda) of Gainesville; grandchildren, Erin Pilgrim (Brice), Raley Askew, Connor Askew; and one great grandchild, Harper Pilgrim.
A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the Culverton Cemetery in Hancock County.
Due to the current National State of Emergency the family would appreciate any phone calls, emails, cards and text messages during this time. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzhemier's Association, 106 SRP Dr. Evans, GA 30809 or Thomson First United Methodist Church 353 Main Street Thomson, GA 30824.
Beggs Funeral Home, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Willard Askew.
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/31/2020
