|
|
Junior Shipes, age 73, entered into rest on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at his residence while he was surrounded by his loving family.
Junior was born in Augusta to the late Willford L. Shipes, Sr. and Dorothy Shipes Wright. He served with the Augusta Richmond County Fire Department and retired from the Fort Gordon Fire Department. From 1988-2001, Junior served as the Vice President of AFGE (American Federation of Government Employees) Local 2017. Junior proudly served in the United States Army and he will be remembered in the community for his dedication as a little league coach for more than 20 years.
He leaves behind his loving and devoted wife of 43 years, Judy Shipes; five children, Barry Craig, Terri Shipes Blair (Brian), David Shipes (Reba), Robert Shipes (Vicki), and Joseph Shipes (Michelle); brother and sisters, Allen Shipes, Sr., Bernice Shipes, and Patricia Tuten; fifteen grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his beloved beagle, Harley.
The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 P.M. on Friday at Platt's Belair Road.
A celebration of life will take place at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, February 23, 2019 in the Chapel of Platt's Funeral Home Belair Road. Interment will follow in Westover Memorial Park.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at www.plattsfuneralhome.com.
Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road Evans, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 21, 2019