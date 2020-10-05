William A. Morris, MD
Spartanburg, SC—William A. Morris, M.D., 85, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born October 21, 1935 in Aiken, SC, he was the son of the late Jerome and Florence Wilburn Morris.
Dr. Morris was a flight surgeon with the U.S. Navy and a graduate of the University of Georgia and the Medical College of Georgia. Dr. Morris was a retired surgeon with Surgical Associates after 40 years and was a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.
Dr. Morris was a member of First Baptist Spartanburg, where he served as a former deacon and a member of the New Boys Sunday School class. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, woodworking, cultivating grapes, but mostly enjoyed spending time with his family.
Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Glenda Mae Bussey Morris; daughters, Kim Morris Perry (Howard) and Susan Morris Hall (Hank), all of Moore, SC; son, Bill Morris Jr. (Christine) of Lyman, SC;
six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and two sisters. He was predeceased by two sisters and two brothers.
Cryptside services will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, October 5, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Heritage Chapel Mausoleum, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. Sal Barone and The Rev. Dr. Donald Wilton. We ask that friends and family wear masks and keep social distancing per the Covid-19 precautions. Visitation will follow at the mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Spartanburg Missions Department, 250 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or to Mobile Meals, P.O. Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
