Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.
801 Columbia Road
Edgefield, SC 29824
803-637-6536
Resources
More Obituaries for William Burch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Albert "Billy" Burch Jr.


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Albert "Billy" Burch Jr. Obituary
William Albert "Billy" Burch, Jr., 74, husband of Pearl Kirkland Burch of Hwy 23 West, Edgefield, SC entered into rest on Monday, June 10, 2019.

Graveside services will be held at 11 AM Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery with Masonic Rites. The family will receive friends after the service at the church.

Mr. Burch, Jr. was born in Augusta, Ga. and was the son of the late William Albert, Sr. and Mary Blackstone Burch. He was the retired owner of Belvedere Amoco, and a Mason with Richmond Lodge #412 and Concordia Lodge #50.

Survivors include his wife; three children, William Albert "Billy" Burch, III, Melissa B. (Tim) Mayson, and Sean (Lynn) Burch; three grandchildren and three great grandchildren; two brothers, Randall and Jerome Burch.

Memorials may be made to , 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now