William Allen Goodwin, Sr, 92, husband of the late Ann Graves Goodwin, entered into rest Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 5:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend Steven Drawdy officiating.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 9, 2019