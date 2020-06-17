William Allen Singletary
William Allen Singletary
Augusta, GA—Mr. William Allen Singletary, of Augusta Ga., entered into rest on June 17, 2020. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday June 20, 2020 at Providence Cemetery in Cairo Ga., with Pastor Sam Quick officiating. Mr. Singletary was born on August 30, 1954 to Velma Joyner Singletary and the late William Lawrence Singletary. He had been employed as a refrigeration mechanic. Survivors include his four sons Eric Singletary of Peachtree City Ga., Robby Newman of Appling, David Singletary of Keysville, William Singletary of Augusta, two daughters Joanne Singletary of Peachtree City Ga., Jennifer McGruter of Alpine Ca., three brothers Mike Singletary of Cairo Ga., Ricky Singletary of Cairo Ga., Gary Singletary of Tallahasee Fla., his siter Debora Trawick of Cairo Ga., eight grandchildren and three great grand children. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society 901 Greene St. Augusta Ga. 30901. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez Ga. 30907 706-863-6747 www.kingfh.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/18/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
