William Alton "Al" Long, Jr.
Leesville, SC—Mr. William Alton "Al" Long, Jr., 69, husband of Yvonne Long, entered into rest on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Lexington Medical Center.
His funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 2:30 PM in the Rowland-Ford Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mark Owens officiating. Interment will follow at Pineview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until service time.
Al was a member of First Baptist Church of North Augusta and retired from CSX Railroad after 38 years of service. He was an honest, generous, caring family man that loved watching his grandchildren play sports. He had an infectious smile and loved to grill steaks and be with his friends. Al had a heart of gold and rarely went anywhere that he did not know someone. He loved the Gamecocks. He was admired greatly and people gravitated to him.
Additional survivors include his son, Will Long (Michelle); his stepson, Kenneth Henkes (Kory); his stepdaughter, Melanie Henkes; his brother, Joe Long (Martha); his two sisters, Cynthia Roberts and Mary Whatley (Robert); his niece, Jo Ashley Jordan (Ryght); and his two grandchildren, Coleman Long and CJ Long. Al was preceded in death by his first wife, Vicki Long.
Rowland-Ford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/13/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2020