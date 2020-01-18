|
|
William Alwin
Martinez, GA—Mr. William Brian Alwin, 67, entered into rest on Friday, January 17, 2020.
Mr. Alwin was a devoted husband and father. He was a member of the American Legions Post 192. He served in the United States Army for 20 years until he retired. Mr. Alwin and his wife were members of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church in Grovetown, GA.
Mr. Alwin is preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Alwin; son, Jeremy Alwin; and brother, Patrick Alwin. Survivors include his loving wife of 45 years, Debbie Alwin; son, Brian Christopher Alwin; brother, Terrance Alwin; and numerous nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
Funeral services will be at 1pm on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Columbia Road Chapel of Elliott Sons Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
The Augusta Chronicle - 1/19/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020