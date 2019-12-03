|
William Arnold Scharnitzky, Jr., USMC Ret
Goose Creek, SC—Major William Arnold Scharnitzky, Jr., CPA, USMC (Ret.) of Goose Creek, SC, husband of Martha Remington Scharnitzky, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, December 1, 2019. His funeral service with military honors will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:00 am in the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road, North Charleston, SC. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Interment will take place on Friday at Beaufort National Cemetery at 1:00 pm.
Arnold was born July 17, 1941 in Augusta, GA, son of the late William Arnold Scharnitzky Sr. and the late Bessie Broxton Scharnitzky. He proudly served his country in the US Marine Corps for 20 years, including serving in the Vietnam War. As an Assistant Scoutmaster in the Boy Scouts of America he was proud of raising two Eagle Scout sons. He was a Certified Public Accountant for 50 years and owner of W.A. Scharnitzky, CPA, LLC for 30 years. He served as an usher and guide at Grace Church Cathedral and was active in their Tea Room. Arnold was a member and Treasurer for the Deutscher Bruderliche Bund group.
He is survived by two sons, William A. (Jennifer) Scharnitzky III and John F. Scharnitzky; six grandchildren: Alex, Sam, Abby, Emily, Andrew and Matthew Scharnitzky; two sisters, Mae Gilmer and Johannah Singletary; mother-in-law, Emily Remington; sister-in-law, Porter Remington; several nieces and nephews.
Flowers will be accepted, or a memorial may be made in his name to Lutheran Homes of South Carolina Foundation, 300 Ministry Drive, Irmo, SC, 29063.
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/4/19
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 4, 2019