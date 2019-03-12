Home

G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
William B. Gilliam Obituary
Mr. William B. Gilliam, of Wells Road, entered into rest March 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Springfield Missionary Baptist Church of which the Rev. C. Moses Myers pastor and Rev. Johnnie Gallmon eulogist. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 a.m. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Mr. Gilliam, a native of Edgefield County was a brick mason and a member of Springfield Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Oliphant; four daughters, Kathleen G. Childs, Elaine G. (Jerry) Finney, Teresa G. (Derrick) Brown and Cannette Andrews; stepdaughter, Angela R. Oliphant; stepsons, Ricky B. Miles, Ernest L (Shirley) Simpkins and Robert E. Oliphant; five sisters, Gussie Mays, Janie Sullivan, Essie B. Barnes, Josephine (Johnnie) Gallmon and Hattie Weaver; 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren, 3 step great grandchildren; his Ex wife, Edner Gilliam; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence of his sister, Essie B. Barnes, 240 Carrol Street, Edgefield, SC or after 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield. SC (803) 637-4900.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
