|
|
Mr. William "Billy" Benson Morrison, 87 of Elam Heights, Lincolnton, Ga. entered into rest on March 14, 2019 at Windermere Health and Rehab, Augusta.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 3:30pm at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 2pm-3pm at the funeral home.
Mr. Morrison, son of the late Newton Jefferson Morrison and Georgie Ward Morrison was born on March 17, 1931 in Lincoln County. Mr. Morrison proudly served our country in the US Army from 1951-1952 during the Korean War. He was employed at the VA Hospital where he worked as a ward clerk until retirement. After retirement, Mr. Morrison worked at Wells Oil Company and in electronics at Parks TV and Appliance Company. He attended New Hope Baptist Church and was a member of the American Legion Post #194 for 60 plus years, serving as commander in 1965.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Newton J. "Sonny" Morrison, Jr.
He is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Sara Brooks Morrison; sons, Greg Morrison of Lincolnton and Benny Morrison and wife, Stephanie of Tampa, Florida; daughter, Angye Morrison of Statesboro; grandchildren, Terry Allen Morrison and wife, Amber, Matthew Brooks Morrison and wife, Brianna, and Amanda Michelle Morrison; great grandchild, Braelynn Morrison; nephews, William Morrison and Lee Morrison.
Beggs Funeral Home, Lincolnton is honored to serve the family of Mr. William Benson Morrison.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2019