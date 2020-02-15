Home

Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
William Barry Huntley


1939 - 2020
William Barry Huntley Obituary
William Barry Huntley
North Augusta, SC—Memorial Services for Mr. William Barry Huntley, 80, who entered into rest February 13, 2020, will be conducted Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel with Rev. Andy Hunter officiating.
Mr. Huntley proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He retired from a career as an Air Traffic Controller serving last at Bush Field in Augusta, GA. In his younger years Mr. Huntley enjoyed golf and running and always loved spending time at the lake. He attended Pine Grove United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Paula F. Huntley; two daughters, Susan (Bernard) Kitchens, Leigh Huntley; two stepsons, Frank (Mandy) Fortune, Jr., Bryan Fortune; four grandchildren, Lauren Tyler, Haley Fehrenbach, Joshua Fehrenbach, Adam Kitchens; four step grandchildren, Tynan Fortune, Annabelle Fortune, Jack Fortune, Cate Fortune; one brother, Dr. Wayne Huntley.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, 1763 Broad Street, Augusta, GA 30904 or Pine Grove United Methodist Church, 3449 Pine Grove Church Road, Lincolnton, GA 30817.
The family expresses appreciation to Michaela and Adrienne for their loving care of Mr. Huntley.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020
