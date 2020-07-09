1/1
William Barry Moore
Augusta, GA—Ret. MSG William Barry Moore entered into rest on Monday, July 6, 2020. A private service will be held. Preceding him in death were his parents, Imogene Anderson Watson and William Moore, a son, Wayne Moore and a granddaughter and great granddaughter. Survivors are his daughters, Angalia Moore and Grace Moore; son, David Moore; stepfather, Quincy Watson; siblings, Brenda Bush, Sandra Ross (Lowell) and Ronald Moore; two grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Public viewing will be held on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/10/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Viewing
11:30 - 01:30 PM
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
