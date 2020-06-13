William "Billy" Becton
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, Mr. William E. Becton, 83, beloved husband of 57 years to Mrs. Patricia Hunter Becton
Billy was born in Jenkins County, GA, a 1954 graduate of Jenkins County High School and longtime resident of Columbia County. He was a current member of West Acres Baptist Church, and the Love Sunday School class. He was an ordained Deacon at Martinez Baptist Church and West Acres Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday School for over 40 years. An honored Deacon Emeritus in 2012 at West Acres Baptist Church, and 1993 Father of the Year at West Acres Baptist Church. Billy was a Charter member of Martinez Rotary Club, a Lifetime member of Martinez Jaycee's, Lifetime Member of Merchants Association of Columbia County and volunteered for Columbia County Fair and Christmas Parade. He was also a veteran of the United States Army. He retired from The Thomson Company after 29 years. He was co-owner with his wife of O'Connel's Menswear, worked for the Easter Seals of Augusta and Plant Manager of Duckhead Apparel. He worked for Chardan Ltd. In Thomson, GA until he retired.
Billy loved gardening and planting vegetables that he gave away to family, friends, and the community. Billy's real passion was his service to God and his church. His greatest joy was his children and grandchildren, Sunday lunches with his entire family and watching the grandchildren participate in sports and other activities. Billy never met a stranger and was always willing to lighten every moment with humor and laughter.
Surviving family in addition to his wife Patricia, include his daughters: Karen Rogers (Chris), Cheryl Ellison (Graham), Allison Barksdale (Joey); seven grandchildren: Will Rogers (Stephanie), Paige Arrington (Cody), Parks Ellison, Anna Grace Ellison, Miles Ellison, Joseph Barksdale, Caroline Barksdale and great-granddaughter: Bristol Rogers.
The family would like to extend a tremendous thanks to the nurses and staff of Hospices Services of GA.
The memorial service will be Monday, June 22, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. at West Acres Baptist Church. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 P.M. in the sanctuary.
Memorial contributions may be made to West Acres Baptist Church, 555 Gibbs Road, Evans, GA 30809.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
The Augusta Chronicle - Sunday 6/7/20
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.