William Bill "Billy" Dye
Augusta, GA—William Bill "Billy" Dye, 86, husband of 67 years to Kathryn Dye, entered into rest Saturday, October 5, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 11:00 AM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend John Donaldson officiating.
Interment will follow at 2:00 PM in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Avera, GA.
Billy was born in 1932 in Jefferson County, the son of Chester "Chick" and Ruth Dye. He grew up in hard times but they were fun times as well. It was always an adventure because his father worked construction and the family traveled to many towns to work throughout the Southeast. This was a joy to Billy because he got to enjoy the city life in Nashville, Atlanta, Macon, Warner Robins and many other places.
He graduated from Stapleton High School then moved to Augusta and worked on Broad Street while living at the YMCA. He soon married his Jefferson County sweetheart, Kathryn Williams, and joined the Air Force. While in the Air Force he worked part time at a Gravely Tractor dealership and decided maybe he could have his own business. As he finished his military service he and Kathryn moved back to Augusta and became a Gravely dealership. They started Outdoor Equipment Company in 1957 and it continues to be operated by his son, Steve, and son-in-law, Billy. The business was his hobby, but he also worked at SCE&G Urquhart in Operations for 34 years. Billy's business philosophy came from JB Fuqua, "Treat people right and it will always come back to reward you."
Billy was a family man who provided well for his family, and always saw the glass as half-full. He was a lifelong member of Burns Memorial United Methodist Church and could always be counted on to help with things around church after his retirement.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his sons, Steve Dye (Becky) and Vic Dye (Tammy); his daughter, Denise Gamblin (Billy); his grandchildren, Stephen Dye (Christy), Chet Dye (Michelle), Kelly Dye, Christopher Gamblin, Patrick Gamblin (Haylee), Alex Dye, Victoria Collins (Curt), and Wesley Dye; his great grandchildren, Sophie Dye, Lola Dye, Mila Dye, Tripp Dye, Dalton Dye, and Tucker Collins; and his sister, Emily Rabun.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Dye, Chet Dye, Christopher Gamblin, Patrick Gamblin, Alex Dye, and Wesley Dye.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Burns Memorial United Methodist Church, 2372 Lumpkin Rd, Augusta, GA 30906.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 8, 2019, from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019