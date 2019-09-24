|
William Byrd Warlick
Augusta, GA—William Byrd Warlick (Byrd) passed away September 24, 2019, after a brief illness. Byrd was born November 4, 1941, in Cartersville, Georgia, to Maurine Faulkner Warlick and Homer Turley Warlick.
He was a graduate of the University of Georgia and graduated from the University of Georgia School of Law in 1965.
Byrd married the love of his life, Maxime Stubbs Warlick, in 1965 and they moved to Augusta where he began his law practice with Cumming, Nixon, Eve, Waller and Capers.
Local judges and lawyers who knew Byrd agree that he was a consummate general practitioner in the law, an experienced and effective trial lawyer, a master in the construction and implementation of commercial transactions and skilled in the intricacies of securities and banking law. He moved between these disparate disciplines with a remarkable and seamless ease matched only by his self-effacing and genteel manner.
Byrd worked primarily in insurance defense litigation for the first ten years of his law practice. Thereafter, he spent ten years specializing in mergers and acquisitions for First Railroad & Banking Company. During this period, he also maintained an active securities law practice, a significant commercial law litigation practice, and also was active in commercial zoning matters and bond financing. Byrd served as general counsel for three different banks and/or banking holding companies during his distinguished career.
He was a Past President of the Augusta Bar Association and served as attorney for Augusta's Downtown Development Authority. He was Editor of the Georgia Defense Lawyer's Association Journal in 1980.
In later years, Byrd was a founding partner of Warlick, Stebbins, Murray and Chew. He was currently Of Counsel with Turner Padgett law firm.
Byrd served in the Army National Guard and received the Bronze Star for Service from the Republic of South Vietnam in 1969.
An active participant in civic affairs, Byrd has been a member of the Kiwanis Club of Augusta since 1966. He was an active, loyal member of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd and served the Vestry there for eight years.
He was Chairman of the Board of Directors for Episcopal Day School from 1983-1985 and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Augusta Prep in 1987.
Byrd loved to spend time at his home in Cashiers, North Carolina. He truly enjoyed his early morning walks with dear friends and canine companions. He was an active, engaged member of a long-standing book club for over thirty years. Ultimately, though, his life revolved around the love for his family, especially his wife, Maxime.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Maxime, and his two sons and six grandchildren: Dr. William Byrd Warlick, Jr. (Cristina), Charlotte, North Carolina, Isabela, William, Luisa, Thomas; Joseph Faulkner Warlick (Whitney), Augusta, Georgia, Hayes, Carter; and his sisters: Jenny Warlick Best, Athens, Georgia, and Laura Warlick Jackson (Larry), Atlanta, Georgia.
He was predeceased by his parents, his brother, Carter Warlick, and his brother-in-law, Edward Best.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, September 27, at 11:00 a.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, The Rev. Robert Fain officiating. Visitation will follow at the Church Parish Hall. Private interment will be in Summerville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 2916 Professional Parkway, Martinez, Georgia 30907, and the Church of the Good Shepherd, 2230 Walton Way, Augusta, Georgia 30904.
