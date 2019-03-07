|
Mr. William C. "Bill" Herring age 65, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Center in Statesboro surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 17, 1953 in Jacksonville, FL to Charles Franklin and Lillie Harris Herring. He served in the US Army where he was 100% disabled. He continued serving the Government with the civil service as a Technician in the Dental Lab at Fort Gordon and also with the US Postal Service. He lived most of his life in Augusta and Louisville until moving to Glennville little over a year ago. Mr. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and playing softball. While at home he could be found watching the Western Channel or UGA Football. He was a member of the West Acres Baptist Church in Evans and was preceded in death by his parents; step father, A.B. Sellers; wife, Patricia Stroup Herring; sister, Sandra Carroll and a brother in law, Jim Braswell. He is survived by his children, Jonathan (Jennifer) Herring of Bartow and Brooke (Brandon)Cheek of Glennville; siblings, Franklin (Valerie) Herring of Jacksonville, FL, MaryAnn Braswell of Donaldsonville, and Donna Bailey of Orange Park, FL; brother in law, Donald Carroll of DeFuniak Springs, Fl; grandchildren, Alex, Addison, and Samantha Cheek all of Glennville; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 2:00pm to 4:00pm on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Glennville Funeral Home with the funeral services to follow at 4:00pm with the Reverend Greg Bentley officiating. Interment will be in the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Gary Sinise Foundation, Post Office Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365. Glennville Funeral Home is serving the Herring family.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2019