William C. White II
Evans, ga—William Carr White, II, 84, of Evans, GA entered into rest Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Augusta University Medical Center.
William was a native of Peoria County, IL and the son of the late Herbert B. White and the late Madeleine Roth White. He graduated from Bradley University in February 1958 in Peoria, IL. Following a career in Banking-Trust Investments in Buffalo, Detroit and Peoria, IL, Mr. White relocated to Coastal New England north of Boston in 1971 and established Market Square Capital of Newburyport, Mass., a Private Equity Management Firm with inclusion of Commercial Real Estate Development of Historic Properties. During the late 1980's, William attended the University of New Hampshire School of Animal Sciences and became a member of UNH President's Council. He then acquired Snow Hill Farms near Augusta, GA and relocated to a warmer climate. For the past 30 years, Mr. White thoroughly enjoyed rural Georgia near Augusta where he farmed 400 acres and resided in an antebellum home listed on the National Register of Historic Places. In 2012, Mr. White moved to Brandon Wilde in Evans, GA. He remained active in the Investment Business. After retirement, William traveled abroad with the William & Mary Alumni Association and exceeded more than 7 journeys with them. He was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Augusta, GA, the Sir Robert Boyle Society, Pinnacle Club of Augusta, Augusta Sailing Club, Cattle Association, Kappa Alpha Fraternal Association, Atlanta Society of Financial Analysts and CFA Institute of Charlottesville, Virginia for 45 years.
Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Virginia Bowen White; son, William C. White, III (Kim); daughters, Laura Elizabeth White, Beth Calhoun(Larry), Sally Hopper(John), Nancy Smith(Mark) and Betsy Holm; a brother, H. Curtis White; thirteen grandchildren and twenty -eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 7, 2020 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, with Rev. George Muir officiating. Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery, Thomson, GA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church.
Per CDC requirements, the family will be observing social distancing. Masks are appreciated. Due to the current national health concern, the family appreciates phone calls, cards, texts, and e-mails.
Beggs Funeral Home, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mr. William Carr White, II.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/29/2020