William C. Partridge, age 98, of Cleveland, GA passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019.
He is survived by his son, William "Bubba" (Janice) Partridge, Jr; daughter, Judy (Michael) Rickert; grandchildren, Dion T. Lytle, Jenna L. Jones, Angie Sharpe, Callie Marie, Jim Rickert, and Bryan Rickert; great grandchildren, Savanna, Taylor, Cody, Keith, Jenny, Jessie, Kaylee, and Kayla; great-great-grandson, River Emerson; and brother, Rubin Henry Partridge, Jr. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Helen Barton Partridge. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during WWII. A graveside service was held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Hillcrest Memorial Park. with Rev. Terry Doss officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to .
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 25, 2019