Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
5:00 PM
the residence
William Chalker Obituary
Entered into rest Saturday, February 16, 2019, Mr. William Clifford Chalker, 85, loving husband to the late Betty Jean Chalker.

Mr. Chalker was a lifelong resident of Augusta. He was a faithful member of Southside Baptist Church and retired from the Savannah River Site after 33 years. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid Braves fan.

Family members include his children: Angela Gay (Matthew), Alicia Hymas (Kevin), and Tommy Chalker (Monica); grandchildren: Melita, Sarah, Hannah, Joshua, and Ashton; 9 great grandchildren; sister: Melvis Norman; and special nieces: Brenda and Becky.

The funeral service will be Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Tommy Chalker, Kevin Hymas, Matthew Gay, Joshua Hymas, Brandon Carlton, and Michael New.

Memorial contributions may be made to a .

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 12:00 noon, at the funeral home and following the service at 5:00 P.M. at the residence.

Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 17, 2019
