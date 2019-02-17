|
Entered into rest Saturday, February 16, 2019, Mr. William Clifford Chalker, 85, loving husband to the late Betty Jean Chalker.
Mr. Chalker was a lifelong resident of Augusta. He was a faithful member of Southside Baptist Church and retired from the Savannah River Site after 33 years. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid Braves fan.
Family members include his children: Angela Gay (Matthew), Alicia Hymas (Kevin), and Tommy Chalker (Monica); grandchildren: Melita, Sarah, Hannah, Joshua, and Ashton; 9 great grandchildren; sister: Melvis Norman; and special nieces: Brenda and Becky.
The funeral service will be Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Tommy Chalker, Kevin Hymas, Matthew Gay, Joshua Hymas, Brandon Carlton, and Michael New.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 12:00 noon, at the funeral home and following the service at 5:00 P.M. at the residence.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 17, 2019