William Clark Eakin


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Clark Eakin Obituary
Retired Lt. Col., William Clark Eakin,80, entered into rest March 15, 2019, husband of 55 years to Thelma K. Eakin and daughter Heather Elizabeth Meldrum (Richard).

Mr. Eakin a native of Beaver Falls, PA, has live in Evans, Georgia since 1991 and he Proudly served in the US Army as a Lt. Col for 28 years. He was a member of Crossroads Fellowship.

A private service will be held by the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Augusta or to the Kitty Konnection.

A special thanks to the staff at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center Downtown and Uptown for their care.

McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019
