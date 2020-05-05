|
William Clayton Oswald
Jackson, SC—
William Clayton Oswald, 76, entered into rest May 1, 2020 at his residence, husband of Elberta Dawkins Oswald for 59 years.
William a native of Portsmouth, VA., has lived in Jackson for the past 56 years, he was a Structural Iron worker for Local 709 Augusta, Georgia for 32 years. He was a member of Second Baptist Church of Beech Island, SC. He enjoyed his family, Fishing and Nascar.
Additional survivors include his sons, Rocky Oswald (Sandi); Ricky Oswald (Traci); daughter, Victoria Oswald; sister, Loretta NeVille (Dana); four grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, Seth, Shelbi, Madison and Olivia; three great grandchildren, Zoey, Jenna and Julitte; his four-legged buddy Neko.
Because of COVID-19, the family will be holding a private family service. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the .
