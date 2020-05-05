Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNeill Funeral & Cremation (Southern)
109 Shaw St.
Augusta, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for William Oswald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Clayton Oswald


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Clayton Oswald Obituary
William Clayton Oswald
Jackson, SC—
William Clayton Oswald, 76, entered into rest May 1, 2020 at his residence, husband of Elberta Dawkins Oswald for 59 years.
William a native of Portsmouth, VA., has lived in Jackson for the past 56 years, he was a Structural Iron worker for Local 709 Augusta, Georgia for 32 years. He was a member of Second Baptist Church of Beech Island, SC. He enjoyed his family, Fishing and Nascar.
Additional survivors include his sons, Rocky Oswald (Sandi); Ricky Oswald (Traci); daughter, Victoria Oswald; sister, Loretta NeVille (Dana); four grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, Seth, Shelbi, Madison and Olivia; three great grandchildren, Zoey, Jenna and Julitte; his four-legged buddy Neko.
Because of COVID-19, the family will be holding a private family service. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the .
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/06/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -