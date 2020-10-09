1/1
William Cooper
Augusta, GA—Mr. William Lee Cooper entered into rest on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden at 11:00 a.m. He is survived by his wife, Lillian Cooper; son, Darryl (Stephanie) Moore; brothers, Sammie (Mary) Cooper, Willie (Stephanie) Cooper, Calvin (Marion) White; sisters, Leora (Willie) Moss, Jackie Cooper; two grandsons, Darrell Hayes, Darryl Alexander Moore; four great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. There will be a viewing on Friday at the funeral home from 1 to 5 p.m. Please adhere to CDC guidelines and wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Road. Hephzibah.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/09/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
October 9, 2020
You will be miss uncle william , still unreal . You was the general of the family , aunt Lillian and our family , I will be praying for us ..
Eric Johnson
Family
October 7, 2020
Farewell my friend, a beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather. As you rest in heaven, you will be in our hearts. Rest in peace my friend you will always loved.
Deborah Coleman
Friend
October 6, 2020
Condolences to Bill's family. Having worked with him, I know there was no other like him and he will be missed. May your memories and God's love ease your pain.
Vanessa Davis
Coworker
October 3, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear this news about Bill. I worked with him and Sam in 233. Always enjoyed talking and laughing with both of them. I so wish that Bill was able to enjoy his retirement for much longer. Ms. Lillian and Sam, you're in my thoughts.
Terri Skidmore
Coworker
