William Cooper
Augusta, GA—Mr. William Lee Cooper entered into rest on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden at 11:00 a.m. He is survived by his wife, Lillian Cooper; son, Darryl (Stephanie) Moore; brothers, Sammie (Mary) Cooper, Willie (Stephanie) Cooper, Calvin (Marion) White; sisters, Leora (Willie) Moss, Jackie Cooper; two grandsons, Darrell Hayes, Darryl Alexander Moore; four great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. There will be a viewing on Friday at the funeral home from 1 to 5 p.m. Please adhere to CDC guidelines and wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Road. Hephzibah.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/09/2020