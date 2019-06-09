Home

William Curtis Hobbs


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Curtis Hobbs Obituary
William 'Billy' Curtis Hobbs, 67, entered into rest on May 31, 2019 at his residence, surrounded by his family.

He was a native of Augusta and a Master Carpenter, he was Baptist.

He is survived by his sons Chris Hobbs (Shannon), Nick Hobbs (Sara), William Hobbs, daughter Hollie Hobbs, brother Ricky Hobbs and sister Connie Tuten (Tommy), his former wife Karen McCarthy and his special friend Leta Kelly, ten grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Genesis Church with Hank Miskelly officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until of service.

McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 9, 2019
