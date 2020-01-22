|
William Cutler
Hephzibah, GA—Ret. SGM William Cutler entered into rest on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at B.A. Williams Memorial Chapel at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden with full military honors. Survivors are wife, Caraline Cutler; step-daughter Audrey Small; sister, Eileen (Patrick) Moore; five grandchildren; ten great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 6-8 p.m.
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/16/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 23, 2020