Judge William D. Jennings, III
Augusta, GA—Judge William D. Jennings, III, husband of 46 years to Julia Rainwater Jennings, passed away March 10, 2020.
Born in 1951, he was a graduate of Richmond Academy, University of Georgia and Cumberland School of Law. After private practice he was appointed as Chief Judge of Civil and Magistrate Court for Richmond County, a position he held for 33 years.
Survivors, in addition to his wife, include his sister, Lane Jennings Stewart of Athens, GA; nephew, Will Stewart and his wife Jenny of Greenville, SC; niece, Ansley Stewart of Atlanta, GA; brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Debra Rainwater of Atlanta, GA; nephew, Will Rainwater of New York, New York; great niece and nephew, Louisa and William Stewart of Greenville, SC; and also an honorary member of the family, Mitzi Gilliard.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening, March 13, 2020 from 5:00 until 8:00 PM. A family memorial will be held at a later date.
Donations, if so desired, may be made to the .
