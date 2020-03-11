Home

POWERED BY

Services
Platt's Funeral Home
721 Crawford Avenue
Augusta, GA 30904
(706) 733-3636
Resources
More Obituaries for William Jennings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judge William D. Jennings III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judge William D. Jennings III Obituary
Judge William D. Jennings, III
Augusta, GA—Judge William D. Jennings, III, husband of 46 years to Julia Rainwater Jennings, passed away March 10, 2020.
Born in 1951, he was a graduate of Richmond Academy, University of Georgia and Cumberland School of Law. After private practice he was appointed as Chief Judge of Civil and Magistrate Court for Richmond County, a position he held for 33 years.
Survivors, in addition to his wife, include his sister, Lane Jennings Stewart of Athens, GA; nephew, Will Stewart and his wife Jenny of Greenville, SC; niece, Ansley Stewart of Atlanta, GA; brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Debra Rainwater of Atlanta, GA; nephew, Will Rainwater of New York, New York; great niece and nephew, Louisa and William Stewart of Greenville, SC; and also an honorary member of the family, Mitzi Gilliard.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening, March 13, 2020 from 5:00 until 8:00 PM. A family memorial will be held at a later date.
Donations, if so desired, may be made to the .
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at
www.plattsfuneralhome.com
PLATT'S FUNERAL HOME
721 CRAWFORD AVENUE
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -