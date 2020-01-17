Home

Elliott Sons Funeral Home
4255 Columbia Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 868-9637
William "Bill" Davis

William "Bill" Davis Obituary
William "Bill" Davis
Martinez, GA—Martinez, GA—Mr. William "Bill" Eugene Davis, 84, entered into rest on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.
Mr. Davis, also known as "Billy Gene" was born in Vidette, GA and he resided there until he joined the United States Army. He served two tours in Vietnam and two tours in Korea. He was awarded 3 bronze stars. He served as active duty military for 21 years and also worked in civil service for 23 years. He enjoyed working in his yard, collecting coins and guns. He was a member of the American Legions, Post 63. He attended Augusta College and graduated with a Bachelor's in Education with a minor in history. Mr. Davis was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many.
Mr. Davis is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary Davis. Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Ann G. Davis; children, Martin Doyle "Scutter" Robertson, Donna Davis Waters (Johnny) and Theresa Davis Odom (Ted); and grandson, Christopher Odom.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 12pm, on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Westover Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home, 1101 15th Street, Augusta, GA 30901 and Old Fella Burke County Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 1437, Waynesboro, GA 30830.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 1/19/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020
