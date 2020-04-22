Home

POWERED BY

Services
C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
314A Laney Walker Blvd. Ext.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-724-7594
Resources
More Obituaries for William Dixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Pete" Dixon


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Pete" Dixon Obituary
William "Pete" Dixon
Augusta, Ga—William "Pete" Dixon, Jr. age 78, of Augusta, Ga. entered into a peaceful rest on Sunday, April 19, 2020. He was born on May 25, 1941 to the parents of Wiliam Taft Dixon, Sr. and Ora Lee. Dixon. He was preceded in death by his parents, a loving and devoted wife of 56 years, Mrs. Marjorie W. Dixon; 2 sisters, Shirlane Mims and Frances Jenkins.
William retired as a supervisor with many years of service from Murray Biscuit Comapny. He was also a well known handyman for many years in the Augusta area.
Left to cherish his memories are four devoted children: Angela (Jefferson) Hodge, Wanda (Antonio) Grant, William Taft Dixon III, and Herbert Dixon. 9 siblings: Elaine (Larry) Chance, George F. Dixon, Tyrone (Dianne) Dixon, Lester (Carolyn) Dixon, Wilfred Dixon, and Julius Dixon. 1 sister-in-law, Fannie (Samuel) Singfield. 5 God children: Janice Roberson, Willie Hannah Jr., Lakeisha Miller, Yalonda Preston, and Vinece Clayton. A devoted niece, Tiffany Mincey. 13 grand children and 16 great grand children, and a host of nieces, nephews ,cousins, and other relatives and dear friends.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -