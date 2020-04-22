|
|
William "Pete" Dixon
Augusta, Ga—William "Pete" Dixon, Jr. age 78, of Augusta, Ga. entered into a peaceful rest on Sunday, April 19, 2020. He was born on May 25, 1941 to the parents of Wiliam Taft Dixon, Sr. and Ora Lee. Dixon. He was preceded in death by his parents, a loving and devoted wife of 56 years, Mrs. Marjorie W. Dixon; 2 sisters, Shirlane Mims and Frances Jenkins.
William retired as a supervisor with many years of service from Murray Biscuit Comapny. He was also a well known handyman for many years in the Augusta area.
Left to cherish his memories are four devoted children: Angela (Jefferson) Hodge, Wanda (Antonio) Grant, William Taft Dixon III, and Herbert Dixon. 9 siblings: Elaine (Larry) Chance, George F. Dixon, Tyrone (Dianne) Dixon, Lester (Carolyn) Dixon, Wilfred Dixon, and Julius Dixon. 1 sister-in-law, Fannie (Samuel) Singfield. 5 God children: Janice Roberson, Willie Hannah Jr., Lakeisha Miller, Yalonda Preston, and Vinece Clayton. A devoted niece, Tiffany Mincey. 13 grand children and 16 great grand children, and a host of nieces, nephews ,cousins, and other relatives and dear friends.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2020