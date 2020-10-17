William Dyches
Blythewood, SC—William B. Dyches of Blythewood, SC entered into rest Monday, October 12, 2020. Mr. Dyches was born in Augusta, Georgia in 1924 and lived there most of his life. He was predeceased in 2018 by his wife of 77-years, Evelyn Satcher Dyches; and by his parents, Aiken and Georgia Dyches (Atwell) and five brothers.
Survivors include their six children: Kaye A. Duell (Douglas); Linda Y. Clark; William D. Dyches (Elizabeth); Deborah A. Klassen; Shanon E. Summerour; and Brian M. Dyches (Sylvia) as well as sister-in-law, M. Joan Satcher and several nieces and nephews. Additionally, he is survived by 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Mr. Dyches (Bill) was a lifelong member of Woodlawn Methodist Church in Augusta and a veteran of World War II having served at the Battle of the Bulge. After retiring, he spent time enjoying his extended family from S.C. to California. Mr. Dyches will be remembered for his faith, humility, kindness, and gentle spirit by all who loved and knew him.
Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home, Columbia, SC, is handling the arrangements and has available an electronic guest book for signing and comments.
The family will hold a private Celebration-of-Life Memorial Service at a future date. Interment will be at Westover Memorial Park in Augusta.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.kornegayandmoseley.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - October 18, 2020