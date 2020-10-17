1/1
William Dyches
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Dyches
Blythewood, SC—William B. Dyches of Blythewood, SC entered into rest Monday, October 12, 2020. Mr. Dyches was born in Augusta, Georgia in 1924 and lived there most of his life. He was predeceased in 2018 by his wife of 77-years, Evelyn Satcher Dyches; and by his parents, Aiken and Georgia Dyches (Atwell) and five brothers.
Survivors include their six children: Kaye A. Duell (Douglas); Linda Y. Clark; William D. Dyches (Elizabeth); Deborah A. Klassen; Shanon E. Summerour; and Brian M. Dyches (Sylvia) as well as sister-in-law, M. Joan Satcher and several nieces and nephews. Additionally, he is survived by 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Mr. Dyches (Bill) was a lifelong member of Woodlawn Methodist Church in Augusta and a veteran of World War II having served at the Battle of the Bulge. After retiring, he spent time enjoying his extended family from S.C. to California. Mr. Dyches will be remembered for his faith, humility, kindness, and gentle spirit by all who loved and knew him.
Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home, Columbia, SC, is handling the arrangements and has available an electronic guest book for signing and comments.
The family will hold a private Celebration-of-Life Memorial Service at a future date. Interment will be at Westover Memorial Park in Augusta.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.kornegayandmoseley.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - October 18, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved