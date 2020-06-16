William E. "Bill" Bishop
North Augusta, SC—Graveside Services for Mr. William E. "Bill" Bishop, 92, who entered into rest June 15, 2020, will be conducted Friday afternoon at 2 o'clock in Pineview Memorial Gardens. Rev. Roy Kiser and Dr. Randy Cooper officiating with Veterans Honors and Masonic Rites by the Acacia Masonic Lodge #315.
We encourage the public to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.
Mr. Bishop was a native of Fort Smith, AR, a former resident of Aiken, having made North Augusta his home for the past 50 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church of North Augusta, Strom Fellowship, Faithful Sunday School Class and served as a deacon and usher. Mr. Bishop served in the U. S. Navy in the Pacific during World War II and again in the Army National Guard at Camp Gordon during Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion Jesse C. Lynch Memorial Post # 71, a Life Member of the Acacia Masonic Lodge #315 and the Augusta Scottish Rite Bodies. Mr. Bishop retired from Southern Bell in North Augusta and served as president of the Dogwood Council of The Telephone Pioneers of American and was past president of the North Augusta Lions Club. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene R. Bishop and Eva Baxter Bishop; a brother, Robert L. Bishop.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Vivian H. Bishop; three children, Teresa B. (Russell) Lee, Evans, GA, Daniel G. Bishop, North Augusta, SC, and Marsha B. Ward, Kansas City, MO; six grandchildren, Jason Ward, Michael Lee, Jonathan Lee, Taylor Bishop, Cody Bishop and Caroline Bishop; two great-grandchildren, Boston Lee and Jarrett Bishop.
Pallbearers will be Michael Lee, Jonathan Lee, Taylor Bishop, Cody Bishop, Robert Buist and Greg Kenrick.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of North Augusta, Next Chapter 2.0, 625 Georgia Avenue, North Augusta, SC 29841.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
North Augusta, SC—Graveside Services for Mr. William E. "Bill" Bishop, 92, who entered into rest June 15, 2020, will be conducted Friday afternoon at 2 o'clock in Pineview Memorial Gardens. Rev. Roy Kiser and Dr. Randy Cooper officiating with Veterans Honors and Masonic Rites by the Acacia Masonic Lodge #315.
We encourage the public to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.
Mr. Bishop was a native of Fort Smith, AR, a former resident of Aiken, having made North Augusta his home for the past 50 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church of North Augusta, Strom Fellowship, Faithful Sunday School Class and served as a deacon and usher. Mr. Bishop served in the U. S. Navy in the Pacific during World War II and again in the Army National Guard at Camp Gordon during Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion Jesse C. Lynch Memorial Post # 71, a Life Member of the Acacia Masonic Lodge #315 and the Augusta Scottish Rite Bodies. Mr. Bishop retired from Southern Bell in North Augusta and served as president of the Dogwood Council of The Telephone Pioneers of American and was past president of the North Augusta Lions Club. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene R. Bishop and Eva Baxter Bishop; a brother, Robert L. Bishop.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Vivian H. Bishop; three children, Teresa B. (Russell) Lee, Evans, GA, Daniel G. Bishop, North Augusta, SC, and Marsha B. Ward, Kansas City, MO; six grandchildren, Jason Ward, Michael Lee, Jonathan Lee, Taylor Bishop, Cody Bishop and Caroline Bishop; two great-grandchildren, Boston Lee and Jarrett Bishop.
Pallbearers will be Michael Lee, Jonathan Lee, Taylor Bishop, Cody Bishop, Robert Buist and Greg Kenrick.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of North Augusta, Next Chapter 2.0, 625 Georgia Avenue, North Augusta, SC 29841.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.