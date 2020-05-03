|
William E. Harrison
Augusta, GA—William Edwin Harrison born 8-13-42- Passed from this life March 28th, 2020.
A Savannah, GA native, & 1 of 7 siblings, "Buddy" displayed leadership early as High school class president & state wrestling champion before serving in the US army.
He became a successful self-made businessman who loved music & negotiating a deal.
His daughters inherited his love of music & passion for adventure. This is his legacy.
Buddy was a generous donor to several charities, including St Judes, Disabled Veterans & Shriners Hospital.
He is survived by 3 daughters, 4 grandchildren, numerous nieces & nephews & 4 siblings. He is predeceased by his parents & 2 older siblings.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to .
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 4, 2020