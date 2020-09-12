William "Eddie" Edwin Hunt
Aiken, SC—A celebration of life service for William "Eddie" Edwin Hunt, age 65, will be held 2:00 pm on Monday September 14, 2020 at Millbrook Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Simpson and Rev. Charles Green Jr. officiating. Military honors will be presented by the U.S. Air Force Ceremonial Team. The service will be livestreamed on the Cole Funeral Home Facebook page. Mr. Hunt entered into rest Tuesday September 8, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Augusta, GA. He was the beloved husband of Mrs. Karen Davis Hunt for 39 years, and the son of Mr. Dewey William Hunt of Lexington, SC, and the late Mrs. Peggy Ann Sellers Hunt. Mr. Hunt was a native of Chesterfield, SC, and had made Aiken his home since 1986. He was a veteran in the U.S. Air Force having served in the Vietnam war. He shared a great camaraderie with his Veteran friends. Mr. Hunt was a member of Warrenville First Baptist Church and a former member of Millbrook Baptist Church, Aiken, SC where he was a member of the Millbrook Whittlers. He graduated in 1979 from Orangeburg Calhoun Technical College. He worked at Hunts Jewelers in Wagener, SC for 10 years and had worked at SRS as a supervisor of radiological control for 24 years where he retired in 2009. Mr. Hunt was a faithful member of the Aiken North Camp of the Gideon's International for seven years and most recently served as president. The only thing that he loved more than the Word of God was sharing copies of it through the Gideon's. He loved going to New York City for blitzes where would hand out Bibles, and had done this three times. He was also a member of the Cedar Masonic Lodge #184 AFM in Wagener. He did several missions trips with Samaritans Purse and loved helping build wheelchair ramps. Mr. Hunt was a kind, genuine, encouraging, funny man who loved his God, his wife, his father, his family, his friends, and his country. He was gifted with a servant's heart, always willing to help, and support others. Pallbearers will be Hal Funderburk, Rich Yarnell, Robert Hall, Angel Rodriquez, Grippie Lee Lawson, III, Brian Raborn, and Andy Schumpert. Honorary pallbearers will be the Gideon's, The Millbrook Whittlers, and his Veterans Breakfast Club. Additional survivors include two brothers, Richard Cordy Hunt, Lexington and Anthony Paul (Fran) Hunt, West Columbia and his dog Nikki; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He Leaves a legacy of love and sweet sweet memories. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested that memorials either be made to Gideon's International Aiken North Camp PO Box 723 Aiken, SC 29802 or Warrenville First Baptist Church PO Box 338 Warrenville, SC 29851. Interment will be private. A visitation with the family will take place from 6-8 pm on Sunday September 13, 2020 at COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PKWY (118 BYPASS) AIKEN, SC 29801 803-648-7175. Face Mask will be required and social distancing will be observed. Please sign the online registry at www.colefuneralhomeinc.net
