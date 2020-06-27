William Ellington
William Ellington
Augusta, GA —William Keith Ellington entered into rest at his home Friday June 19th.
He was an Electrician in the navy and was the owner,operator Of K.E.Electric Co for 42 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dorthey and Calvin Ellington, his niece Glenda Tomlinson, brother in law Needom Tomlinson, and sister in law Linda Ellington. He is survived by his daughter Katie Ellington,(Brandon), 3 grandchildren Dakota, Kason, and Ali Adams and their father Jason Adams. 3 brothers, Max(Shirley) Aubrey(Mary) and Wayne Ellington. 1 sister Carolyn Tomlinson and 8 Nieces and nephews.
A memorial Service will be held at the home of his Daughter, on Tuesday June 30th from 4-6pm. 812 Ona Dr Augusta Ga 30904.
Flower Arrangements can be sent to 812 Ona Dr Augusta Ga. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez, Ga. 30907 706-863-6747 Please visit www.tlkingfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/28/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Memorial service
04:00 - 06:00 PM
at the home of his Daughter
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 863-6747
