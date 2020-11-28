1/
William F. Grayson Sr.
William F. Grayson, Sr.
Evans, GA—Entered into rest on Friday, November 27, 2020, Mr. William F. Grayson, Sr., 87, loving husband of Mrs. Nadine Toole Grayson.
Family members include his Wife: Nadine Grayson; Daughters: Leslie Parker (Rev. James); Gerri Simons (Sam), Susan Glymph (Don); Ten Grandchildren; Twenty-five Great-Grandchildren; Sisters: Myrl Abear; Brothers: Lamar Grayson, Bobby Penton; Numerous Nieces and Nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents: Marvin Grayson and Vurlie Penton; son: Bill Grayson; sister: Ouida Chambers and brother: Harry Madden.
The funeral service will be held Monday, November 30, 2020 for family only at Our Savior Episcopal Church with Father Al Crumpton officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Our Savior Episcopal Church, 4227 Columbia Road, Martinez GA 30907.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 4:00 until 6:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
NOV
30
Funeral service
Our Savior Episcopal Church
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
