William F. Harvey Jr. Obituary
William F. Harvey, Jr., age 75, passed away peacefully at his home in Martinez on Thursday, February 21, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Platt's Belair Road Chapel with Dr. Pauline Hughes officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday evening, February 25, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM.

Bill was born in Washington DC on February 18, 1944 to the late Bill, Sr. and Margaret Harvey. He had always loved animals and working with computers and had a special knack for mastering technology. He served his country proudly as a sonar technician and teacher in the United States Navy and Naval Reserves.

Bill is survived by his wife, Sharon, his daughters, Mary (David) Bartlett and Sonya (Bill) Manders, and a sister, Dixie Harvey.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to all the staff at Pruitt Health Hospice for their attentiveness and loving care.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to or local animal shelter.

Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at www.plattsfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019
