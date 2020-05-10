|
|
William Ferguson Hamilton III
Augusta, GA—Billy was born in Augusta, GA on August 6, 1951 to the late Dr. William F. Hamilton, Jr. and the late Peggy Fitzsimmons Hamilton. He passed away in Augusta on Saturday, May 9, 2020 after a 17 month battle with lung cancer.
He grew up in Augusta until 1966 when he moved to Gloucester, NC, he graduated from East Carteret High School and returned to Augusta where he began a stellar career at the Medical College, first in the vivarium and then with his mentor colleague and friend Dr. Arthur L. Humphries, the director of the first kidney transplant program. Dr. Humphries so valued Billy's assistance that he wrote and told the residents "We can't do this operation without Billy".
Billy enjoyed sailing, fishing, shrimping, and visiting family in North Carolina. While working, other than being a first assistant in the operating room, he enjoyed teaching the surgery residents and thought very highly of Dr. Karen Yeh.
He was able to retire with MCG, early retirement program in 2000. Then he went to University Hospital to be an OR Assistant, after 8 years he developed vertigo associated with shingles and retired again.
Survivors include his beloved son: D. Brian Hamilton; aunt: Mary Margaret Calk; siblings: Deborah, Patricia Springle (his favorite), David (Donna), and Jonathan; and also cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service will be held near Beaufort, NC at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be directed to the CSRA Humane Society, P.O. Box 14667, Augusta, GA 30919 in Billy's memory.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 11, 2020