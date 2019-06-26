It is with great sadness that the family of William Clifford Fulcher Sr. announces that he has passed away on Monday, after a brief illness. "Billy" as known to friends, was a lifelong resident of Hephzibah, Georgia. He is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Peggy Ann Parrish Fulcher; his parents: William Lafayette Fulcher and Adele Raborn Fulcher; and his grandson, William Raborn Fulcher.



Family members include his children: William Clifford Fulcher, Jr. and his wife, Lois, Timothy Edward Fulcher, Kimberly Fulcher Blevins, and her husband, Jeff, and Bonnie Adele Bussey; grandchildren: Crista Michelle Ensley, James William Cawley III, Madison Wesley Blevins, Allison Fae Vayda, Cordale Jeffrey Blevins, Ashley Morgan Ford, Catherine Blevins Wilcoxson, and Fred Richard Bussey III (Trey); seven great-grandchildren: Grayson Ensley, Jared Ensley, James Cawley (Jas), Landon Ford, Gage Ford, Jaxson Ford, and Audrie Adele Fulcher.



Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, June 28, 2019 in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors. Interment will follow in the Brothersville Cemetery on Mims Road in Hephzibah.



The family will receive friends Thursday, June 27, from 5:30 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.



Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 26, 2019