William H. Highland
Augusta, Georgia— William Henry Highland (81) went home to be with his Heavenly Father, Saturday October 12,2019 at his residence with his wife by his side.
He leaves behind his wife of 38 years Patricia (Owensby) Highland; his sons Mike, Ron (Julie), Steve(Maureen),and Kelly (Nicole); his daughters, Brenda Reece and Stacy Bargeron, his step children Ernestine and Shannon Gladden, two brothers and one sister, 20 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
Born and raised in Houston and Corpus Christi Texas. Then enlisting in the US Army in 1954 where he served 22 years. He briefly left the military to work for NASA (Mission control center) for 2 years and was there when Apollo 11 landed on the moon. He retired from the US Army in 1976 and made Augusta, Ga his permanent residence. Even after retirement, Mr. Highland still continued to work owning his own HVAC co. Highland's heating and air. Later followed by other jobs, Home Depot and Columbia County BOE. He gave into retirement finally in 2010. He enjoyed camping, traveling, golf and fishing. He had a passion for his country and was a very patriotic veteran.
If you knew Bill, you knew he loved his family beyond measure, family was always his first priority and if you were to ever visit his home he would welcome you in with open arms.Funeral arrangements are private.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/17/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 17, 2019