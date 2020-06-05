William H. "Bill" Lavery Jr.
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" H. Lavery, Jr.
Martinez, GA—William Henry Lavery, Jr. A son, a brother, a husband, a father but most importantly a friend. Wherever he went, and he went a lot of places, he made friends. He would get in the car in a moment's notice and drive hundreds of miles just to meet a new person and potential friend. He loved people. He loved to make people laugh. But above all, he loved to help people.
As a business owner and collegiate basketball player, he accomplished a lot in his life, too many awards and material achievements to list in an obituary but that is not why he will be missed. People will miss the anticipation of Bill's arrival, knowing that good times and laughs were ahead. People will miss a friend they could always call who was there to help.
He loved the family he came from and the family he created. Bill passed on the 4th of June, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. His death was preceded by his father William H. Lavery, Sr. Surviving family members include his mother, Carol D Lavery, his wife, Catherine Foard Lavery, his sons, William (Will) Henry Lavery, III, and Harrison James Lavery, his grandsons, Foard Alexander Lavery and William (Liam) Henry Lavery, IV, his daughters- in-law, Christine Lavery, and Lauren Brown, his sisters, Lynn Lavery, and Louise Lavery Hendrix, his brother, Jimmy Lavery and his four-legged best friend, Sophie.
Graveside services will be held at Westover Memorial Park at 11:00 AM on Monday, the 8th of June 2020.
Donations can be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta, 1442 Harper St. Augusta, GA 30901.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Westover Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved