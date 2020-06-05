William "Bill" H. Lavery, Jr.
Martinez, GA—William Henry Lavery, Jr. A son, a brother, a husband, a father but most importantly a friend. Wherever he went, and he went a lot of places, he made friends. He would get in the car in a moment's notice and drive hundreds of miles just to meet a new person and potential friend. He loved people. He loved to make people laugh. But above all, he loved to help people.
As a business owner and collegiate basketball player, he accomplished a lot in his life, too many awards and material achievements to list in an obituary but that is not why he will be missed. People will miss the anticipation of Bill's arrival, knowing that good times and laughs were ahead. People will miss a friend they could always call who was there to help.
He loved the family he came from and the family he created. Bill passed on the 4th of June, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. His death was preceded by his father William H. Lavery, Sr. Surviving family members include his mother, Carol D Lavery, his wife, Catherine Foard Lavery, his sons, William (Will) Henry Lavery, III, and Harrison James Lavery, his grandsons, Foard Alexander Lavery and William (Liam) Henry Lavery, IV, his daughters- in-law, Christine Lavery, and Lauren Brown, his sisters, Lynn Lavery, and Louise Lavery Hendrix, his brother, Jimmy Lavery and his four-legged best friend, Sophie.
Graveside services will be held at Westover Memorial Park at 11:00 AM on Monday, the 8th of June 2020.
Donations can be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta, 1442 Harper St. Augusta, GA 30901.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.