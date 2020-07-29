1/1
William H. "Billy" Mills
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William H. "Billy" Mills
Augusta, GA—William H. "Billy" Mills, Sr., 86, beloved husband of Elsie Mills, entered into rest on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Platt's Crawford Avenue Chapel with Rev. George Webb and Rev. Bobby Coleman officiating. Interment to follow at West View Cemetery.
Mr. Mills retired from the Augusta Police Department after 42 years of service. He and his wife Elsie were married for 68 years.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Mills is survived by his daughter, Freida Nunez Gladson (Steve); his sons, William "Hank" Mills, Jr. (Melissa) and Charles "Koker" Mills (Elizabeth); his brother, Thomas "Sonny" Mills (Shirley); his 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and special family friend, Gerri Lynn Frazier.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Please remember if you are attending the services social distancing and mask use will be practiced.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at
www.plattsfuneralhome.com
PLATT'S FUNERAL HOME
721 CRAWFORD AVENUE
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Platt's Funeral Home
721 Crawford Avenue
Augusta, GA 30904
(706) 733-3636
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved