William H. "Billy" Mills
Augusta, GA—William H. "Billy" Mills, Sr., 86, beloved husband of Elsie Mills, entered into rest on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Platt's Crawford Avenue Chapel with Rev. George Webb and Rev. Bobby Coleman officiating. Interment to follow at West View Cemetery.
Mr. Mills retired from the Augusta Police Department after 42 years of service. He and his wife Elsie were married for 68 years.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Mills is survived by his daughter, Freida Nunez Gladson (Steve); his sons, William "Hank" Mills, Jr. (Melissa) and Charles "Koker" Mills (Elizabeth); his brother, Thomas "Sonny" Mills (Shirley); his 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and special family friend, Gerri Lynn Frazier.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Please remember if you are attending the services social distancing and mask use will be practiced.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at www.plattsfuneralhome.com
PLATT'S FUNERAL HOME
721 CRAWFORD AVENUE
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits