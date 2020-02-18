Home

Services
McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
William Hamilton Blackledge Sr.


1934 - 2020
William Hamilton Blackledge Sr. Obituary
William Hamilton Blackledge, Sr.
Evans, Georgia—William (Bill) Hamilton Blackledge died peacefully at Archway Transitional Care in Macon, Georgia.
He was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Opal Blackledge and grandson, Zebadiah Blackledge.
Survivors are two sons, William Blackledge (Laura) and James Blackledge (Tina), grandchildren are James Blackledge, John Blackledge, Marya Blackledge, Lucas Blackledge and Hunter Blackledge.
Bill graduated from the University of Georgia in 1957, Forestry Major.
A memorial gathering will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at the funeral home.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/19/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 19, 2020
