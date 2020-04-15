|
William Harold Brown, Jr.
North Augusta, SC—William Harold Brown, Jr., entered into rest April 9, 2020 at AU Medical Center. A private graveside service will be held with military honors..
Mr. Brown was a 1970 graduate of T. W. Josey High School and a United States Army Veteran.Survivors include his wife, Jackeline "Kim" Miles Brown; two sons, Williams Harold Brown, II and Kadaso Sache'l Brown; a daughter Sacorsica Jante'l Brown; stepfather, Lewis Seabrook; a brother, Wayne Kennedy; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Carnation (Eugene) Glanton, Audrey Vinson and Isaiah Miles; eight grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
The Augusta Chronicle - April 16, 2020
