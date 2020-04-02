Home

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
William Harold Rogers Sr.

William Harold Rogers Sr. Obituary
William Harold Rogers, Sr
Augusta, GA—William Harold Rogers, Sr, 66, entered into rest Monday, March 30, 2020, at Augusta University Medical Center.
Private graveside services will be held.
Mr. Rogers, son of the late Harold Lloyd Rogers and Virginia Key Greene, was born in Augusta and worked in electrical maintenance at Medtronics.
He was preceded in death by sister, Kathy Norris.
He is survived by his children, David Key (Marlo), Shannon Meadows (Shawn), Dawn Rogers (Kirk), BamBam Rogers (Whitney), and Lisa Sloop (John); his brother, Mike Rogers; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and his special friends, Mary Frances Key (Eddie), and Janice Rogers.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Journey Community Church, Beautiful Feet: Missions and Outreach, 4798 Hardy McManus Rd, Evans, GA 30809.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 04/03/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 3, 2020
