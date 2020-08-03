William "Billy" Harper, Jr.
Warrenton, GA—Mr. William "Billy" Harper, Jr., 63, entered into rest August 2, 2020.
Mr. Harper, a native of Warren County, retired owner/operator of Harper Line Striping, was an outgoing man who enjoyed volunteering his time cooking for Briarwood football games and other events, loved fishing, wildlife, NASCAR, astronomy, and taking motorcycle trips with his wife. He attended Faith Baptist Church, was a past Master of the Franklin Masonic Lodge, was active in the Shriners Club during his early years, and was a judge for the GA BBQ Association. Mr. Harper especially enjoyed spending time with his granddaughter, Harper Leigh. He was predeceased by his father, William Burtz Harper, Sr. and sisters, Susan H. Smith and Rosemary H. Register.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 34 years, Dottie E. Harper; daughter, Jill Harper (Richard Brinson); mother, Hildred Harper; sister, Kathryn H. Wood; and granddaughter, Harper Leigh Walker.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Fountain Campground, Hwy 80, Warrenton, GA with Rev. Larron Pilgrim officiating. Face coverings and social distancing is requested.
Due to the current national health concern, the family would appreciate all phone calls, cards, texts, and e-mails.
Beggs Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mr. Billy Harper, Jr.
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/04/2020