The Honorable William Henry Mays III
Augusta, GA—"The greatest among you shall be your servant."—Matthew 23:11
It has been said that what we do in the service of others, we do in the service of God.
The life of William "Willie" Henry Mays, III is a shining example of this virtue. Born on July 11, 1951 to the late William H. Mays, II and Carrie J. Mays, the roadmap for Willie's life of service was set from the very beginning. Willie's parents, the owners and operators of the historic W.H. Mays Mortuary founded in 1922 by his grandfather, provided a pristine example of compassion, empathy, and barrier breaking that would underscore Willie's lifetime. Not only was Willie's father one of Augusta's most respected businessmen, but his mother also made history as the first woman to serve on the Augusta City Council.
After graduating from T.W. Josey High School in 1969, Willie prepared to enter the family business. He earned a degree in Mortuary Science from the Gupton-Jones College of Mortuary Science in Atlanta, GA. He also completed advanced studies at Augusta University. Willie became a true steward of his profession, serving as the youngest President and Chairman of the Georgia Funeral Directors Association and as a board member of the National Funeral Directors and Morticians Association. He was also a faithful member of Epsilon Nu Delta Mortuary Fraternity.
Following in his parents' footsteps and solidifying his commitment to public service, Willie was elected to the Augusta City Council in 1979. This would mark the beginning of a thirty-year long career in local government. His work as a public servant in Augusta-Richmond County included an election to the Richmond County Board of Commissioners in 1990, where he later served as chairman of the body in 1994; multiple terms as Commissioner for the at-large Super Districts in the Augusta-Richmond County consolidated government; three terms as Mayor Pro Tem and in June 2005, Willie was elected by a unanimous vote of the Augusta-Richmond County Board of Commissioners to serve as Interim Mayor for the city of Augusta. His legendary work ethic and devotion to meeting his constituents' needs earned him the nickname "Superman." Willie H. Mays, III holds the distinction of having been the only person in the city's history to serve in all three iterations of local government. As a result of his work ethic and dedication to the community, the new Public Defenders Office on Greene Street was named the William H. Mays, III Building in his honor.
While the list of accolades, awards, and honors that Willie received in his lifetime are far too numerous to list, it is probably true that his greatest achievement was displayed in his day-to-day interactions with the families that he served at W.H. Mays Mortuary. Over the decades, Willie built and maintained a reputation for tenderness and dignity. The empathy and respect with which he served thousands of grieving families will be forever etched on the collective heart of the CSRA.
Willie was a man of deep faith, as well as a devoted husband, father and grandfather. The lifelong member of Trinity Christian Methodist Episcopal Church married his best friend, Raye Alissa "Lisa" Robinson in 2018 after several years of courtship. He was the proud father of one daughter, Princess Blount and two beautiful grand-daughters, London and Bailey Blount.
Whether he was called "Superman", Mr. Mays, or simply Willie, he will not only be remembered as a giant in Augusta public life, but he will also be remembered as a true servant-leader in his community. An influence and role-model for generations of Augustans, the brilliant and trailblazing life of William "Willie" Henry Mays, III will be celebrated for years to come.
He is preceded in death by his mother, father, and brother. Willie is survived by his dedicated wife Raye Mays of Augusta, GA; his daughter, Princess (Walter) Blount of Ellenwood, GA; two grandchildren London and Bailey Blount; two aunts Bessie Williams of Atlanta, GA and Daisy Jones of Lincolnton, GA one brother, Peter (Hartent) Jones of Lincolnton, GA: one sister, Alsie Delores Parks of Atlanta, GA and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family respectfully requests that you join us via live stream on the official W.H. Mays Mortuary Facebook Page - https://www.facebook
.com/whmaysmortuaryaugusta/ as we honor William H. Mays, III on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:00am.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits