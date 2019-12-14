|
|
William Henry Wilson, Jr. (Bill)
Augusta, GA—William Henry Wilson, Jr. (Bill), longtime resident of Augusta, passed away on November 23, 2019 shortly before his 65th birthday of natural causes in his sleep. He was buried at Hillcrest Memorial Park in a family plot next to his mother and father. Bill was a loyal employee of Kroger for over 40 years and recently retired. He graduated from Richmond Academy. He is survived by his older brother Gary Scherer of Encinitas, California, nephews Kevin Scherer of Bentonville, Arkansas and Shane Windstorm of Watertown, Massachusetts, niece Christena Brostrom of Woodstock, Georgia and aunt Pat Lanier of Augusta. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - December 15, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019