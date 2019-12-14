Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Henry (Bill) Wilson Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Henry (Bill) Wilson Jr. Obituary
William Henry Wilson, Jr. (Bill)
Augusta, GA—William Henry Wilson, Jr. (Bill), longtime resident of Augusta, passed away on November 23, 2019 shortly before his 65th birthday of natural causes in his sleep. He was buried at Hillcrest Memorial Park in a family plot next to his mother and father. Bill was a loyal employee of Kroger for over 40 years and recently retired. He graduated from Richmond Academy. He is survived by his older brother Gary Scherer of Encinitas, California, nephews Kevin Scherer of Bentonville, Arkansas and Shane Windstorm of Watertown, Massachusetts, niece Christena Brostrom of Woodstock, Georgia and aunt Pat Lanier of Augusta. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - December 15, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -