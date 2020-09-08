1/1
Dr. William Hugh Meeks Sr.
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. William Hugh Meeks, Sr.
Augusta, GA—William Hugh Meeks, Sr., was born July 24, 1931 to Crawford and Jewel Seymour Meeks, in Nicholls, GA. He entered into rest Saturday, September 6, 2020, at Augusta Gardens in Augusta, GA.
He attended South Georgia College and served four years in the Air Force as a medic before graduating from the University of Georgia in 1956. He graduated from the Medical College of Georgia in 1961, completed a residency in neurosurgery at MCG in 1968, and remained on the staff for two years. He enjoyed more than thirty years practicing Neurosurgery at University Hospital in Augusta before retiring. He was a member of Georgia Neurological Society and the Medical Associations of Georgia.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years: Marilyn Evans Meeks; children: Dr. W. Hugh Meeks, Jr., (Miralyn), Drs. Marilyn Raymond (Robert), and Jonathan Meeks (Vickie); grandchildren: William H. Meeks III, Avery Meeks, Julia Raymond, and Thomas Raymond; sister: Gloria Meeks Lindsey; sister-in-law: Marjorie Brooks, and his brother-in-law: L.D. Evans III (Donna).
In light of health concerns for mourners, a private service will be held.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/10/20 9/11/20



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 8 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved